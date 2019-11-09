Chandbali: More than 12 hours after their fishing boat capsized at Dhamra estuary owing to gale-force winds of cyclone Bulbul, all nine fishermen and staff of the boat were rescued Saturday afternoon by a team of ODRAF personnel.

The ODRAF team rescued the men from Kalibhanja Dian jungle. They were all rushed to Dhamra for treatment immediately after their rescue.

Notably, a fishing boat capsized near Dhamra estuary in Bhadrak district late Friday night owing to heavy winds and high waves under impact of cyclone Bulbul. Nine fishermen and staff aboard the boat somehow managed to swim to Kalibhanja Dian jungle and had been waiting there patiently for the arrival of a rescue team.

The rescue team was not able to assist the stranded fishermen come ashore immediately because of heavy winds blowing at a speed of over 100kmph, it was learnt.

The overturned boat is believed to be owned by a fisherman of Dhamra area.

PNN