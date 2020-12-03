Bhuban: Physically-challenged Uttam Mallick of Bhuban block in Dhenkanal district does not let his misery affect him. In fact he has become an inspiration of many for beating the odds stacked against him.

Uttam is a resident of Chandipal village. He got affected by polio when he was just one year old leading to the crippling of his left leg. Movement of his right leg was also hampered. So he became fully dependent on crutches.

“I was good in studies. When I was a student of class IX at Navodaya Vidyalay in Sarang, I had a chance to go to a reputed school in Bihar. However, I couldn’t as the responsibility of the entire family was on me as my father had died. So it was my duty to look after my mother and four sisters,” stated Uttam.

It was desperate times for Uttam. However, Chintamani Behera, a carpenter came to his aid. He offered a job to Uttam.

“I was good at painting. It helped me learn carpentry and various designs. Fifteen days after joining I started using the chisel and hammer,” Uttam informed.

The days of hardship seem like a bad dream now. Uttam today owns a furniture shop. “I invested Rs 10,000 to start the shop. Today my shop has furniture over lakhs of rupees. My products are being sold at Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Angul,” Uttam said.

“I have employed seven persons also. They see to it that deliveries are made on time. Today I make a profit of approximately Rs 30,000 a month after all expenses,” added Uttam.

In the past Uttam spent sleepless nights thinking about the future of himself and his sisters. He has managed to get all his four sisters married off. He also has got married and has a son and daughter. With his mother, they are one happy family.

Uttam had applied for a loan of Rs 25 lakh under PMEGP scheme with the aim of opening a big furniture showroom. He was selected and underwent the required training. However, after that the bank rejected his application for reasons that are still not clear to Uttam. “If banks provide some financial assistance, there are many physically-challenged persons who can benefit. Like me, they also deserve respect and not pity,” Uttam asserted.

PNN