Mumbai: Titanic fame actress Kate Winslet turns a year older today. Her full name is Kate Elizabeth Winslet. Growing up, her family had to deal with a lot of financial problems. Kate’s sisters Beth Winslet and Anna Winslet are also actresses.

At the age of 11, Kate joined a theater from where she first starred in a television commercial. When Kate was 15 years old, she first appeared on the screen in the British television series Dark Season (1991). Kate entered the film world in 1994 by featuring in Heavenly Creatures. Kate is also a good singer and also sang a song in her first film.

She received global fame when she along with Leonardo DiCaprio appeared together in the 1997 film Titanic. The film was appreciated worldwide. The film received 11 Academy Awards. Kate openly expressed her love for Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2009 Golden Globes Awards.

Interestingly, Kate has gotten hitched 3 times so far. In 1998, Kate married assistant director Jim Threapleton. The pair had a daughter, Mia. In 2001, Kate divorced Jim. He married Sam Mendes in 2003, two years after the divorce. This marriage also did not last long and they divorced in 2011. Sam and Kate have a son. In 2012, Kate married third time Edward Abel Smith. In 2013, the couple had a son Beer. In an interview, Kate said that she tries to spend as much time with her children as possible.

Kate Winslet made it to the 50 most beautiful celebrities in the People magazine survey. Kate is associated with PETA and promotes vegetarianism.