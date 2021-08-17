Koksara: In a case of disrespect to the National Tricolour, the flag hoisted August 15 at a school in Koksara block of Kalahandi district was not taken down after sunset and it was left fluttering till late in the night.

Sources said that Independence Day was celebrated with a lot of fanfare Supad Project Upper Primary School in Ladugaon panchayat. The head mistress and other teachers were present when the flag was hoisted. However, they forgot to bring it down as they had left the school.

As per ethics, the Tricolour always has to be ‘un-hoisted’ before sunset. Seeing the flag fluttering on its mast, some villagers clicked pictures and uploaded it on various social media platforms.

Koksara block resource centre head, Tophan Majhi said that the matter has come to his notice. He promised Tuesday disciplinary action against the teachers after conducting an investigation.

While the headmistress could not be contacted for her reaction in this regard, Ladugaon cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC) Gobardhan Bemal said the headmistress had been suffering from fever since August 15. So after the celebrations, she left school. However, before her departure she had asked two teachers to bring down the flag at sunset. But the teachers forgot to do the job entrusted to them.

