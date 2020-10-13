Bhanjanagar: The diversion road of an under-construction bridge on Badagada Jarau River washed away Tuesday amid incessant rains in Ganjam district.

Road communication between Badagada and Berhampur was disrupted after the diversion road washed away.

According to sources, the contractor working on the bridge project had opened the diversion road to allow passage of vehicles.

The bridge was swept away in Cyclone Titili in 2018 and construction work is underway.

Notably, under impact of the deep depression which crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada Tuesday morning, incessant rains were experienced in Ganjam district.

The situation here remains grim as rainwater gushed into houses and farmlands in low-lying areas of Kabisuryanagar and Aska. Road links have been snapped in several areas. Farmers in these block fear crop loss unless the rain subsides.

Meanwhile, an incident of wall collapse was reported from Baulaghai village under Kaudia panchayat in Sanakhemundi block in this district Tuesday morning. Sindhu Swain is the owner of the house. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

