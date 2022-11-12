Call us traditional, but there’s nothing like a bouncy blowout for a party. But the issue still stands: How can you blow-dry your hair properly with a hair dryer when seated in your pajamas in front of the bedroom mirror? We have insider tips for you shared by Sonal Hankare, Head of Marketing and Communications of Ikonic Profession if your hair is fine and needs volume, curly and frizz-prone, or simply too long or thick to blow-dry without breaking a sweat.

Blow-dry Hacks: Thick Hair

Never style hair without first prepping it. To smooth and prime the hair and protect it from heat and humidity, use a blow-dry lotion. Not only will this make blow-drying your hair simpler, but it will also help your style last longer.

Any hair type can benefit from rough-drying the majority of the water out first, followed by adding your preferred styling products with hold before your targeted blow-dry. You can do this to save time and make the most of your items.

Blowing out just the top of your hair with the hair dryer is a terrific way to cheat. You’ll save time and avoid seeming overly polished. Consider the top part of your hair as forming a horseshoe shape around your head. Work around the horseshoe either by using heated rollers for easier work or by blow-drying in a rearward motion for volume.

Blow-dry Hacks: Fine Hair

The dampness in the air tends to weigh down fine hair, making it appear flat and floppy. You must, if at all possible, block off humidity, just like you would with other hair types. For a smooth and long-lasting finish, use a light leave-in conditioner on your hair in humid conditions and seal the ends with a serum after blow-drying.

You want to truly maximize body and thickness for fine hair. Use a volumising product through the ends to start. At the roots, a mousse and thickening cream is used. Use your hair dryer to dry the hair at the roots in the opposite way from how it would normally sit, and then use a soft hair brush to smooth out the ends.

If you have fine hair, a simple trick to imitate a perfect blow-dry is to just use heated rollers. While getting dressed, slightly dry your hair, add a volumising spray, and then insert the rollers. It’s best to leave them in for as long as you can.

Blow-dry Hacks: Curly Hair

When using a diffuser, blow-drying curly hair is just as simple as blow-drying straight hair. Tip towel-dried hair upside down, add the blow-dry cream and gently scrunch into the diffuser on medium heat. This will help thick or unruly hair get natural volume and dry more evenly.

To guarantee that the curls are defined, bouncy, and healthy-looking, prepare the hair with a curl balm. A decent leave-in conditioner and/or oil can provide similar results if you don’t have a balm. To avoid the hair slipping into an odd or uneven parting, blow-dry the front area of the hair forward.

Blow-dry Hacks: Afro Hair

You need a professional hair dryer that is hot if you want to smooth out afro hair. Always use a small or narrow nozzle on the end of your hair dryer for the greatest results. They increase the air stream’s pressure, making it stronger and moving more quickly to produce a clean finish.

The best results are obtained by using a hair brush with natural bristles and applying tension, particularly in the root area, when blow-drying curly, wavy, or frizzy hair. Use hot air to smooth the base of the hair only a few times, then finish with cool air to avoid breaking the hair.

Start by liberally misting on a leave-in moisturizer to tame curls or frizz. Then, separate off the rest of your hair and start the entire blow-dry after using a soft bristle hair brush to smooth out the hair along your hairline first.

Blow-dry Hacks: Long Hair

Start your blow-dry with the best hair dryer at the nape and dry in a circular motion to quickly dry extremely long hair. Since heat rises, by concentrating solely on one location, you’ll ensure that the entire back of your hair is dry. This will give you more time to add your own touches with a curling tong or hair brush to the remaining portions of your blow-dry.

Blow-drying your hair before night and placing it in a loose bun on top of your head is a terrific hack. Your hair will seem somewhat undone and have all-day movement if you sleep with it in a bun.

We usually advise blow-drying sections into curls for an effortless bouncy blow-dry before pinning them up with setting pins to prevent kinks and produce long-lasting volume and bounce. Allow the curls to drop once your hair has cooled, then run your fingers over them for a more wearable appearance. To keep everything in place, spray some mild hairspray on the end.

IANSlife