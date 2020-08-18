It is with the grace of Goddess Lakshmi that happiness prevails in every family as per Hindu beliefs. But sometimes situation goes against us and there is discord in the house. These lead to families getting surrounded by many kinds of problems and tensions.

There are some easy remedies told in astrology, following which happiness and peace will prevail in the family. We should keep these measures in mind and the grace of Goddess lakshmi will be always with us.

So let’s know what those remedies are:

In earlier times, every house had a large courtyard, in which a Tulsi plant was placed in the middle of it, because in Sanatan Dharma, Tulsi is considered revered. Along with being revered, the plant is also full of medicinal properties. Tulsi is very dear to Lord Vishnu, hence Tulsi is used in his Puja. A pot of water is offered to the Tulsi plant in the morning and evening. This removes all the troubles in the house and the family gets the blessing of Lord Vishnu along with Lakshmi. Vastu defects of the house are also removed with Tulsi.

The Peepal tree has also been considered very important. According to Skanda Purana, Lord Vishnu resides in Peepal. Panet Jupiter is strengthened by offering water regularly in the Peepal tree. The planet Jupiter is called Guru planet and is associated with money. There is no shortage of money in the house of the person who regularly pours water in the root of the Peepal tree.

The house should be cleaned in the morning, after that water must be poured at the main entrance of the house. Goddess Lakshmi resides in such type of houses. Also, Suryadev (Sun) should also be offered water regularly.

Feeding birds does not remove economic problems in the house. Therefore, we should keep water and grains in a vessel on the roof of the house or in a place where birds come, by doing this family’s distress resolves, and peace prevails in the house.