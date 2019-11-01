Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter has made a lot of fans with the movies Beyond the Clouds (2017) and Dhadak (2018) in which he shared screen with Janhvi Kapoor.

The two became very good friends after this film. The film was well received at the box office. Few people would know that Ishaan made his debut in the year 2005. Today, on Ishaan Khattar’s birthday let us know some special things related to him.

Ishaan is the younger brother of actor Shahid Kapoor. Ishaan worked with Shahid in the film Wah Life Ho To Aisi released in 2005. At that time, Ishaan was just 10 years old. The film starred Amrita Rao and Shahid in the lead roles.

Khatter is the son of Hindi film actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter. His half-brother, Shahid Kapoor, is Azeem’s son from her first marriage to actor Pankaj Kapur. He also studied dance at Shiamak Davar’s academy.

Ever since the film Dhadak, there have been constant reports of Ishaan and Janhvi’s affair, but their families have always denied the rumours. Often the two are spotted going on movie or dinner dates together.

Khatter will next star in A Suitable Boy, Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name, co-starring Tabu and Tanya Maniktala, which will air in six parts on BBC One. He will also star alongside Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli, a romantic thriller produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.