Bargarh: All services at the Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here have been suspended after some doctors and nurses tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The services have been suspended from Friday for three days and patients have been asked not to visit the facility.

Bargarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Arun Kumar Patra said, “We have suspended all services of the hospital in order to contain further spread of the virus. The fire brigade team is sanitising the hospital premises. Doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff who have come in contact with the infected persons have been asked to undergo home quarantine.”

The CDMO also said that contact tracing is on and the swab samples of the hospital staff will be sent for COVID-19 tests during their home quarantine period.

Patients who were undergoing treatment at the Bargarh DHH have been shifted to the VIMSAR College and Hospital in Burla and Old Hospital in Bargarh, informed Patra.

With 97 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, the total tally of infected patients in Bargarh district has increased to 4,038. Currently there are 1,878 active cases at various COVID-19 hospitals. So far 2,151 people have recovered from the disease while there have been nine fatalities due to COVID-19.

PNN