Bhubaneswar: Even as releasing movies on over-the-top (OTT) platforms have become new normal these days and the practice is gaining traction in India, viewing cinema in a theatre will still remain the preferred option of entertainment, said some well known names from Odia film industry. However, it will be challenging for the filmmakers to make the viewers return from OTT to theatre, they admitted. The observations came ahead of the release of some big-ticket Hindi films on digital platforms in coming months.

With theatres across the country remaining closed due to the nationwide lockdown, the producers who have pumped in huge money are left with no choices but to release them on various OTT platforms.

Two of the most awaited movies of the year that are set to be released next month include – Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+ Hotstar and Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu has already been released on ZEE 5. A few producers in the state are also planning to release their films on OTT platforms, a report said.

On this context, some actors and filmmakers shared their thoughts with Orissa POST.

National award winning director Nila Madhab Panda, known for producing and directing some cutting edge films, said, “ Until a few years ago I was completely ignorant about the functioning of OTT platforms. But now I am sure that they hold a great future in India.”

The I am Kalam director added that viewers will certainly not feel safe to enter theatres even after the lifting of lockdown. Therefore, it will be challenging to make the audience return to the cinema halls, he said.

Asked about the growing popularity of OTT platforms, he reasoned, “ I think OTT platforms allow the filmmakers to play with their cinematic liberty as no censorship issue is involved here. I am also planning to release some of my upcoming projects on these platforms.”

Another National Award winning producer Akshay Parija said, “OTTs surely have emerged as a good source of entertainment but theatrical viewing will still remain the preferred option of entertainment. This apart, a good film often recovers at least 70 per cent of its budget if released in theatres which is not possible in case of an OTT release. Therefore, a film made on a moderate budget can be released digitally, but the makers of big budget can’t afford to do that.”

Actor Satya Ranjan who has worked with Nawazuddin and director Anurag Kashyap in Ghoomketu said, “Now OTT platforms are in demand as they can reach out to wider viewers’ base following the shutting down of theatres due to COVID-19.”

Another actor Partha Sarathi Ray, however, had a different opinion to order. “This is not a permanent solution. Medium budget films can get their investments back by selling satellite rights to TV channels and OTT platforms but for big budget films like Sooryavanshi and ‘83 it will be a tough to recover their making cost without a theatrical exhibition,” Ray said.

An official of INOX-Bhubaneswar, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have invested heavily on the screens to match international standard. It used to benefit both the theatre owners and the content creators. It was a sort of partnership. However, we are disappointed for the fact that the producers now opt for OTT to release their movies leaving the hall owners in the lurch.”

PNN