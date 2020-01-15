New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has registered a complaint by DU student Komal Sharma against a news channel for allegedly defaming her by identifying her as one of the attackers in the JNU violence.

Sharma told the NCW that she has been wrongly named as being involved in the January 5 incident and was not even approached by the said TV channel for her response or clarification on the allegations, an NCW official said.

She has requested the commission to look into the matter.

Sharma was allegedly identified by the police as the woman, wearing a checkered shirt with her face covered with a light blue scarf and carrying a stick, in the purported video of the campus violence shared on social media.

The police said Sharma’s phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

