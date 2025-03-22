Kolkata: The BCCI Apex Council Saturday decided to re-introduce the traditional inter-zonal format for the Duleep Trophy — the first-class tournament for six regions.

Last year, the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee had picked squads on the basis of players’ performance in the Ranji Trophy, where 38 domestic teams competed.

However, North, South, East, West, Central and North-East Zones will now compete for the Duleep Trophy title instead of A, B, C and D teams competing in Challenger Trophy format.

From 1961-62 till 2014-15, Duleep Trophy was played as an inter-zonal first class meet. It was when Rahul Dravid took over as head of NCA in 2015, he suggested to conduct Duleep Trophy in Challenger Trophy format where national selectors would pick India Blue, Red, Green teams and the concept was followed till the 2019 season.

Due to Covid, Duleep Trophy wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021 season before it made a comeback as a zonal meet in 2022 and 2023.

In 2024 again the tournament’s format was changed with the national selection committee picking the teams.

It is understood that to keep a watch on a vast pool of players and also ensuring that all state team performers get more games, the Board has gone back to the traditional format.

It means that each zone will once again have its own selection committee. It will be interesting to see whether the national selectors from all five zones (barring North East, which doesn’t have a national selector) are made permanent invitees of their zonal selection committees.

Former India opener and national selector Devang Gandhi, who has seen both systems, feels that the zonal format gives selectors a better opportunity to observe a wider talent pool.

“Look 18 games are held in each Ranji Trophy round. Out of five selectors, one is always on India team duty. So other four are going to four games which means at one go, only eight states are being covered. It is not possible to look at all talents, so zonal system isn’t all that bad. They can act as facilitators for national selectors,” Gandhi said.

Elite and Plate group system for white ball events

The national white-ball tournaments will also be played in Elite and Plate system, unlike earlier seasons where 38 men’s teams, 37 women’s teams barring Services and 36 age group sides barring Railways and Services would compete in a mixed format.

However, from the 2025-26 season, the six bottom-placed domestic teams of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy from 2024-25 season will compete in the Plate Group while the other teams will participate in Elite group.

The bottom-placed team of the Elite group will be relegated to Plate and Plate group champion will be promoted to Elite group.

Uniformity for all BCCI-accredited scorers

The BCCI also wants all state associations to pay the Scorers a remuneration of Rs 15,000 per day for their duty during domestic and international events.

PTI