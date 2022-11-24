Bhubaneswar: To keep a check on vehicles plying without valid documents, the Odisha government is going to roll out an e-detection portal on national highways with effect from January 1, 2023.

For a vehicle to ply on a road, it is mandatory to have valid documents like registration certificate, fitness certificate and permit if it is a transport vehicle, insurance, and a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) for all vehicles and driving license for all vehicle drivers.

As per sample data collected from toll gates on the national highways, it is observed that a substantial number of vehicles are plying without valid documents.

In order to detect such vehicles plying through national highways and state highways in Odisha, the transport department has developed the e-detection portal, said Dipti Ranjan Patra, joint commissioner transport (technical).

The objective of the portal is to collect the data from various toll gates on the national highways. In the first phase, toll gates on NHs have been integrated with the portal. Later, data will be collected from mining and industrial areas as well, he said.

Patra said the data will be collected, analysed with details in Vahan portal and automatically challan will be generated for the vehicles plying without valid documents

The data will be collected in accordance with the data fetched through the FASTag and images captured when a vehicle will pass through a toll gate, he stated.

Patra urged the vehicle owners to keep the vehicle documents up-to-date to avoid penalties.

