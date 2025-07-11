Balasore: In a significant move towards grassroots environmental restoration, Eco Walk, a leading climate action movement in Odisha, in collaboration with local organisation ROSIA, organised a large-scale tree plantation drive Thursday at Angula Kacheri Padia under Mahumuhan panchayat of Soro block in Balasore district. The initiative aims to establish a ‘Mini Forest’ at the panchayat level — a biodiversity-rich green zone that will serve as a local carbon sink and educational eco-space. In the first phase of the project, 100 native trees were planted. The long-term vision includes planting over 5,000 saplings representing more than 150 indigenous species. The plantation drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community, including students, teachers, and villagers.

Local schools such as Angula Government School and Krushnachandra UP School were actively involved. More than 50 students took part in the event, planting saplings and pledging to “Plant One Tree for Mother Earth” while committing to reduce electricity use and avoid water wastage. Mahumuhan Sarpanch Gadadhar Mahapatra inaugurated and presided over the event. Headmasters Surendra Prasad Nayak and Ganesh Prasad Bhol led their student teams and emphasised the importance of environmental education. Villagers such as Gangadhar Mahanti, Prahlad Das, Gajendra Maharana, Ranjan Das, Nityananda Das, Rabindra Pradhan, and Lucky Sahu actively supported the digging, fencing, and initial protection work.

The programme was held to mark the concluding day of the 76th Van Mahotsav Week, which had earlier been delayed due to heavy rains. Speaking on the occasion, Jalendra Mohalik, Founder of Eco Walk and ROSIA and a noted young climate activist, said, “We believe every panchayat can grow its own forest. Through collective action and indigenous planting, we are building long-term climate resilience and reconnecting communities with nature.” The event was coordinated by a strong team of Eco Walk and ROSIA members, including Biplab Ranjan Behera, Prabhat Behera, Sushant Behera, Biswajit Raj, Bijayanand Patra, Chiranjeevi Raul, Nabajyoti Panigrahi, Pralaya Das Mahapatra, Rashmi Ranjan Nayak, Prasanna Behera, Chinmay Pati, Debidatta Nayak, Radhakanta Das and Ajay Pradhan. The ‘Mini Forest’ initiative is expected to be replicated in multiple panchayats across Odisha in the coming months as part of Eco Walk’s broader mission to plant over 10 lakh trees during this monsoon season.