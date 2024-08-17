Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) sports officer and hockey Olympian Amit Rohidas, upon his return to the state, was felicitated by ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal here, Friday. Rohidas, a crucial member of the Indian Men’s Hockey team, played an instrumental role in securing bronze medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Funkwal praised Rohidas and said, “Rohidas is an inspiration to young hockey players and enthusiasts alike.” Funkwal expressed confidence that under the guidance of Rohidas, the ECoR’s sports programmes would reach new heights, further promoting the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence within the organisation.