Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has unloaded over 100 million tonne (MT) of goods in 160 days during the current financial year, an official said. The ECoR unloaded 100.44 million tonne by September 7, registering a 6.5 per cent growth over the same period of last year. This performance exceeds last year’s figure by 6.15 million tonne, he said. While Khurda Road Division unloaded 60.38 million tonne of goods, it was followed by 22.68 million tonne in Waltair Division, and 17.38 million tonne in Sambalpur Division. ECoR serves major ports including Paradeep, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Gopalpur and Dhamra and caters to the transportation demands of critical industries such as steel, power, aluminium, fertilizers, cement and other sectors, he said. The major commodities transported by ECoR are coal, iron ore, alumina, manganese, and bauxite, the official said. In the previous financial year (2023-2024) the ECoR unloaded 100 million tonne of goods in 171 days.