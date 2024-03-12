New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday raided multiple premises in Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering investigation against a realty and liquor group promoted by Amit Katyal, an alleged ‘close associate’ of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family, official sources said.

Katyal was arrested by the central agency last year in the alleged railways land-for-jobs scam involving Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, MP daughter Misa Bharti and some other children.

A total of 27 premises of Haryana-based Krishn Buildtech Pvt Ltd in Delhi, Gurugram and Sonipat are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The company is promoted by Amit Katyal and Rajesh Katyal.

The probe pertains to alleged siphoning of homebuyer’s funds worth Rs 400 crore by the promoters of the company and parking them abroad, they said.

The agency alleged that Amit Katyal sent more than Rs 200 crore of homebuyer’s funds to Sri Lanka.

His son Krishan Katyal has surrendered his Indian passport and got one of Saint Kitts and Nevis, they said.

PTI