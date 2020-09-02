In a senstaional reveal, the Enforcement Directorate, on investigation in the case against Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has found multiple chat groups where narcotic drugs were discussed. A National level snooker and billiards player, Rishabh Thakkar, is also under the lens for trading in narcotic drugs, the ED offcials have found out. The snooker player, a Juhu resident, was summoned by the ED and grilled for eight hours Tuesday (September 1).

What makes this chat unique, is this group on WhatsApp was created for a wedding function trip to Udaipur and Rhea Chakraborty, Rishabh Thakkar and Kunal Jani along with others were a part of the group. This chat is different from the other chats that have come to the fore till date from the drug angle.

Jani is a Bandra based hotelier who is the director in the hotel along with actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. According to sources, chats found in this group revolved around the purchase of doobies and MDMA and their consumption was being discussed. Based on these chats, Kunal Jani was summoned and questioned Monday.

Jani has told the ED officials that he was not a frequent drug user and that he has consumed narcotic drugs occassionally in parties. The hotelier categorically denied any sort of peddling allegations. He added that he knew Rhea cordially.

Thakkar told the ED officials that he knew Rhea personally through common friends but denied supplying any drug to her. He also mentioned that Rhea did not attend the wedding for which the WhatsApp group was created.

The other chats that have surfaced were of Sushants house group which included his house manager Samuel Miranda, his private manager Shruti Modi, Rhea, Showik and other staffers including Sushant himself. Some direct chats between Thakkar and a person where he is asking him to collect the contraband from him and pay a certain amount are also under the scanner. Similarly, a transaction found by ED officials is also under the radar for which there is a high possibility of Thakkar getting summoned again. The details will be shared with Narcotics Control Bureau for further probe by ED.

PNN/Agencies