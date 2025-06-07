Bhubaneswar: Education has failed to strengthen the minds of students, said National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Justice V Ramasubramanian Friday. Delivering a talk at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University here, he observed that most students today often say they are ‘getting stressed out’, a term rarely heard 40 years ago. This, he noted, pointed to the fact that the current generation has been so pampered that it struggles to face any problems. Justice Ramasubramanian emphasised that education should shape a student’s character, expand their intellect, increase mental strength, and enable them to become self-reliant. “The purpose of holistic education is to develop the character of a person while fostering their physical, mental, moral, and spiritual growth,” the NHRC Chairman stated. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he highlighted that these four parameters — physical, mental, moral, and spiritual development — should guide education so that individuals can live happy and fulfilling lives. “A person may complete a course, but no one can complete education — it extends from the womb to the tomb,” Justice Ramasubramanian said. Using several examples, the NHRC Chairman said the education system must equip students with character, mental strength, intellect, and self-reliance. The NHRC Chairman cited philosopher and historian Will Durant’s famous statement that education is ‘the progressive discovery of one’s ignorance’, emphasising the importance of understanding this truth. “We have many literate people, but are we truly educated?” he asked, noting that colleges and universities only introduce students to the world’s knowledge. “Today, success is all that matters. But we don’t understand what true success is. Completing education or landing a big job does not mean success. Life does not view success as we do,” the NHRC Chairman said. Justice Ramasubramanian narrated the story of a 45-yearold chartered accountant in the USA, who lost everything during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. Unable to cope, he killed his entire family before taking his own life. “Despite his education and knowledge, he lacked the mental strength to face adversity,” the NHRC Chairman said, adding, “Do colleges and universities teach students how to manage crises? People have degrees, but are they truly learned?” The real need, Justice Ramasubramanian emphasised, is to provide people with the skills to face life and to teach them the right attitude.