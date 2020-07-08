Bhubaneswar: As part of 5T initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Wednesday, launched eight technology-driven solutions for Home and General Administration and Public Grievances (GA & PG) departments.

The 5T Initiative (Technology, Transparency, Teamwork and Time Leading to Transformation) model of governance, launched in August 2019, requires each department to draw up an annual work-plan for faster, better public service delivery systems leading to realisation of transformational goals.

Naveen said the 5T model of governance along with Mo Sarkar has brought about a perceptible change in the quality of governance and improvement in delivery of public services.

He expressed happiness that Odisha is the first state in the country to have put in place an advanced system which uses space technology and artificial intelligence to safeguard precious government lands in Bhubaneswar and ensure planned development.

Patnaik hoped that it will bring in greater efficiency in overall management of government assets and enhance the accountability along with easier access to government resources by the citizens.

Speaking on his vision for the state, the CM said, “We must ensure that all public services are delivered online and no citizen visits a government office for this purpose.”

Since the meeting the earlier deadline of August 15, 2020 is not feasible now owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the government has asked all the departments to ensure online delivery of all public services by October 2, 2020.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the 5T initiative has made Odisha a model state in governance in the entire country and as many as 105 types of services are being provided online. He also appreciated the efforts of Home and GA departments in this regard.

Among others, Subrato Bagchi, Skill Development Authority Chairman, R Balakrishnan, Chief Adviser to CM, Suresh Mohapatra DC, VK Pandian, Secretary to CM (5T) and 23 senior officers were present.

The Chief Minister lunched Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS), E-Pravesh, E-Bhawan, E-Atithi, Human Resources Management System (HRMS), HRMS mobile app, Litigation Management System (LMS 2.0) and Odisha Right to Public Service Act (ORTPSA) online module.

GA & PG department has developed the BLUIS, a web and mobile-based solution, to monitor changes in all government lands in Bhubaneswar by leveraging high resolution satellite imagery.

BLUIS is a geo-tagged repository of all the government lands in Bhubaneswar, created through high-resolution satellite imagery to detect the changes taking place on government lands. The mobile app also enables crowd sourcing cases of unauthorised land use and can also be used by citizens to report any unauthorised development taking place over geo-tagged government lands, official sources said.

E-Pravesh (www.epasscitizen.odisha.gov.in) is a web and mobile based application with facial recognition technology to ease and authenticate entry for visitors to Lok Seva Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and Kharavela Bhawan. QR Code feature has been provided as an alternate verification tool for the security personnel.

E-Bhawan (www.bhawan.homeodisha.gov.in) is an online system designed to provide government officials, public representatives and citizens easier access to booking rooms and other facilities provided by Bhawans located in other states. It provides online reservation and allotment, real time status tracking and multiple payment options for settlement of bills (cash/card/e-Banking/POS).

E-Atithi has been launched for online management of state Guest House while HRMS 2.0 (www.hrmsodisha.gov.in) is a web and mobile based application that serves as a single window platform for all personnel related transactions for employees. It includes G2E services such as online leave application, online loan and advance application, e-service book, etc. A mobile application of the new version was also launched.

Litigation Management System (www.orissalms.in) is an online application to record information of legal cases and enable end-to-end communication between government officials and advocates during different stages of a case. It provides a smart technology solution to monitor court cases from initiation, online appointment scheduling and allotment of case to government advocate for preparation and submission of counter affidavit.

ORTPSA online module (www.central.ortpsa.in) is a dynamic dashboard launched for monitoring delivery of notified public services including integration of online services with a central monitoring system.