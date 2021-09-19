Bargarh: In an inhuman incident, far from feeling remorse for not providing necessary treatment to an elderly woman, the family members to get rid of her for good left her in jungle and forgot.

This shameful incident was reported in Ghanghati village of Kharmunda panchayat under Attabira police limits in Bargarh district Saturday.

According to a source, the elderly woman was suffering from health issues associated with old age. She had a wound on her head and there were white patches on her hands. Because of this, she had been ostracised. The family members believing in superstition had left her in nearby jungle.

She had been lying unattended and uncared in a shanty with a polythene sheet stretched over it in Barapahada jungle. Saturday, she had few godsends at her doorstep. After coming to know about the elderly woman, few members of social organization ‘Sankalp Pariwar’ reached her. Since ambulance can’t go near the spot, they carried her on a stretcher up to the ambulance and rushed her to Bargarh district headquarters hospital.

She is now undergoing treatment there.

The incident has been the talk of the town.

PNN