Mayurbhanj: A herd of wild elephants was spotted near Kujiam reserve forest under Karanjia range in Mayurbhanj district Friday morning.

The matter came to light after locals spotted the herd of 18 elephants roaming in the area this morning. On being informed, the forest department personnel reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Nearly 50 forest personnel have been deployed in the area to ward off the pachyderms and prevent them from destroying crops and venturing into nearby human settlements.

The forest staff are constantly monitoring the movements of the elephants to avoid any unpleasant situation, informed a forest personnel.

Notably, a herd of elephants was spotted near Jalda Hatibandha area in Rourkela city October 23 morning. The villagers spotted the animals and alerted the forest department officials fearing the safety of commuters on the way.

The elephants often travel from one forest to another at night and take rest during daytime.

PNN