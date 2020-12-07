Bhubaneswar: The health condition of noted Odia writer and Padma Bhushan Manoj Das steadily improved by Sunday night, his nephew’s wife Dr. Ranjita Das informed Monday.

This good news has brought a sigh of relief to the literary fraternity, hundreds of readers and Das’s ardent admirers across the state who had been praying for his early recovery.

The writer was admitted to a hospital in Puducherry after his health conditions deteriorated December 4 owing to old age ailments. Das was also admitted to a hospital earlier, nearly three months ago, when he had developed a fracture in his hand after falling down.

“By God’s grace and all the prayers from his well-wishers, he is doing fine in the hospital. Not only his own daily chores, but he is searching for us and taking stock of our health conditions as well,” said Dr. Ranjita.

Notably, Das writes both in Odia as well as in English language. He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2020.

PNN