Dubai: Long-haul carrier Emirates has said it will cover the costs of passengers’ coronavirus-related medical expenses. Emirates made the announcement in an effort to encourage more travellers to fly on the airline. Due to the coronavirus pandemic all airline companies across the world are suffering heavy losses. Tourism and official travel have decreased substantially leading to heavy losses. Airline companies have also been forced to lay off staff.

Emirates said in a statement Thursday that passengers can claim medical expenses of up to 150,000 euros and quarantine costs of 100 euros per day for 14 days if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 after flying in their aircraft.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and CEO of the government-owned airline is said to be the man behind such a move. “We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually reopen. However, they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel. Hence we offer them this security,” Al Maktoum said.

Emirates said that the coverage is good for passengers flying until October 30.

