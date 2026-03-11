Paralakhemundi: Encroachment on a minor irrigation canal connecting Ramsagar and Sitasagar in Gajapati district has disrupted water supply to thousands of acres of farmland, leaving farmers struggling and forcing them to migrate for work.

Farmers allege that the canal, built during the rule of the Gajapati royal family, is now under the control of encroachers, preventing water from reaching agricultural fields.

As a result, crops are not yielding as expected, causing heavy losses to cultivators. Historically, the Paralakhemundi royal family had constructed seven reservoirs (sagars) in the region to promote agriculture and irrigation.

A network of 66 canals was also built to connect these reservoirs. After delimitation and land settlement, fi ve such reservoirs remain in the district. Among them, the canal linking Ramsagar and Sitasagar once played a crucial role in regulating water levels and supplying irrigation water. Stretching about 4.5 km, it used to support hundreds of farmers.

However, rapid urban expansion in Paralakhemundi has led to its encroachment in several areas, with houses constructed over parts of the channel. In 2018, the administration demolished 14 structures to remove encroachments. However, several illegal constructions, particularly in areas under Kerandi panchayat near the upper end of the canal, were reportedly left untouched, leaving the canal still blocked.

Farmers say they have repeatedly raised the issue with officials and political leaders over the years but have received little response. Though the irrigation department undertakes repair of several canals every year before the Rabi season, the Ramsagar–Sitasagar canal has not been restored.

At present, the canal is filled with weeds and garbage, and sewage from the town is being discharged into it. Local farmer leader Surya Narayan Pattnaik said the matter had been raised several times with authorities but no effective action had been taken.

When contacted, Assistant Engineer of the minor irrigation department Ashish Mallik said restoration work was not possible as houses had been constructed over the canal.

“The matter has been brought to the notice of the administration,” he said. Meanwhile, farmers, hit by repeated crop losses due to lack of irrigation, are reportedly selling their land and migrating outside the district for work. Local residents have demanded urgent steps from the administration to clear encroachments and restore the canal in the interest of farmers.

PNN