Jajpur: A 22-year-old engineer was allegedly thrashed to death by the owner of a crusher unit in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said Saturday.

The deceased Arjit Jena was a resident of Jaraka in the district.

The incident came to light Arijit’s father Ajaya Kumar filed a complaint with Dharmasala police Friday night.

According to the police complaint, Arjit was employed in the stone crusher unit at Rahadpur under Dharmasala tehasil limits for the past three months.

Police said Arjit’s mother grew anxious after he failed to call her April 27, breaking his routine of contacting her almost daily.

Worried, she and a relative rushed to the house of the owner of the crusher unit where Arjit worked. There, they found him in a critically injured condition. He was immediately taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday night, according to the FIR filed by his father.

Police have detained the crusher unit’s owner, Satya Narayan Dhal. However, two other accused named in the FIR are on the run, they added.

