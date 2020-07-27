Southampton: Left-arm pacer Reece Topley made a return after four years as England named Monday a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland beginning here Thursday. The team will be captained by Eoin Morgan while Moeen Ali will be his deputy. Three players were also named as reserves. The 26-year-old Reece Topley has taken 16 wickets in 10 ODIs. However, Reece Topley last represented England in the World T20 in 2016.

Topley had issues with his back and went under the knife in 2018. He was Sussex’s leading wicket taker in the ‘Blast’ last year. Sam Billings, Liam Dawson and David Willey also made a comeback to the England squad for the series. The series will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment.

Billings is making a return after two years, having missed out of a World Cup selection after dislocating his shoulder. Willey, on the other hand, missed out the 50-over showpiece as Archer was preferred over him. The uncapped trio of Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone has been named as reserves.

The likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have not been considered as they are currently involved in the Test series against the West Indies. However, World Cup winners Jonny Bairstow, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy and James Vince have been named in the squad.

“We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket. Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places, as we have seen during the intra-squad matches and the England Lions warm-up match,” said England selector James Taylor in a statement.

The second and third ODIs will be held at the same venue – Ageas Bowl – August 1 and 4 respectively.

This series will launch of the ICC Men’s ‘World Cup Super League’, which will determine qualification for the World Cup in 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India.

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince and David Willey.