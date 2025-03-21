ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: As the world celebrates the International Day of Forests March 21 with this year’s theme – Forests and Food, experts and activists have stressed the need for renewed attention to the critical role forests play in sustaining both ecosystems and human livelihoods. While forests provide oxygen, medicine, and raw materials, they also serve as an essential source of food, particularly for indigenous and rural communities. In regions like Odisha, forests offer a treasure trove of edible resources, including jackfruit, mangoes, rambutan, peanuts, mushrooms, and medicinal plants.

For tribal communities such as the Santal, Dongria Kandha, Juang, Mankidia, and Khadia, these forest foods are not just supplementary nutrition but a cultural and ecological lifeline. These communities have long depended on these resources, using traditional methods to harvest, process, and preserve food without resorting to artificial chemicals or electricity. Environmentalists and forest rights activists, such as Trilochan Sahoo and Y Giri Rao, argue that deforestation is threatening the livelihoods of these tribal communities. Highlighting the impact of deforestation on indigenous and tribal communities,

Environmentalist Sahoo said, “These communities often rely heavily on forests for their daily needs— food, shelter, and medicinal resources. When forests are destroyed, their livelihoods are directly threatened.” Sahoo maintains that the tribal communities are not just dependent on the forests but they also play a crucial role in conserving them. “Their knowledge and practices have historically been vital in maintaining ecological balance,” he said. He cautions that by disconnecting tribal people from their natural environment, the government may inadvertently harm both the people and the forests. “Instead of marginalising these communities, there needs to be a more integrated approach where tribal communities are seen as key stakeholders in forest conservation, not as outsiders,” Sahoo says, adding that this would involve respecting their rights, understanding their traditional ways of life, and supporting sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and the indigenous peoples. The tribals practice sustainable farming techniques like crop rotation and employ preservation methods to ensure food availability throughout the year. Despite the richness of forest foods, they are not typically dietary staples. Instead, they serve as supplementary sources of nutrition, filling in gaps during periods of scarcity, such as hunger seasons or emergencies. However, rising deforestation and the encroachment of commercial agriculture are rapidly threatening this fragile relationship. Experts warn that if indigenous knowledge and forest-based food systems are lost, both biodiversity and food security could suffer irreversible consequences.

Forest rights activist Y Giri Rao points out the value of traditional knowledge in preserving food culture, nutrition, and environmental sustainability. “Forest foods, often rich in nutrients and medicinal properties, are a valuable resource that can contribute to climate change adaptation and food security,” Rao says. “We also must document tribal and forest food which has not been done properly till date. This will help in conservation of forest food,” he adds. Sanjukta Basa, an environmentalist, emphasises the critical role played by tribal communities in forest conservation. According to her, these communities rely on forest resources for their survival, using them in a sustainable manner by only taking what they need and wasting nothing, including food. “Instead of forcing these forest-dependent communities out for development purposes, the government should work with them,” she says. Basa suggests that the Forest department should establish village community committees, and provide training to these communities to enhance their capacity for forest conservation. “This approach would not only preserve forests but also integrate local knowledge and practices that have been sustainable for generations,” Basa concludes.