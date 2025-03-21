Rourkela/New Delhi: Former Union Minister Dillip Ray Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a new railway division at Rourkela and expedite the expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). Ray, who met Modi in New Delhi, raised three key developmental issues concerning Rourkela and Odisha. He demanded the establishment of a new railway division at Rourkela under the East Coast Railway. Ray stated that Rourkela and its surrounding districts contribute significantly to railway revenue, yet the region remains underserved in terms of infrastructure and passenger services.

He urged the Prime Minister to take immediate steps to create a dedicated railway division, ensuring better administration, improved connectivity, and balanced development for Odisha’s mineral belt. The former Union Minister also addressed the long-pending expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) under SAIL, stating that the Rs 30,000 crore expansion plan has been stalled due to land acquisition challenges. He emphasised the need for a swift resolution so that this flagship steel plant can double its capacity, create thousands of jobs, and strengthen India’s self-reliance in steel production.

With the BJP-led government in Odisha, Ray said, this is the ideal time to remove roadblocks and move forward. Additionally, Ray highlighted the need to upgrade the Rourkela airport to a 4C category, extend the runway, install night landing facilities, and bring in more airline operators to ensure reliable air connectivity. He pointed out that, despite being a major industrial, educational, and sporting city, Rourkela still lacks a fully functional airport. He requested the Prime Minister to transfer airport ownership from SAIL to AAI for better management and long-term development. Ray stated that the Prime Minister gave a patient hearing and assured that these concerns would be looked into at the highest level.