Sweet is a word that brings joy to everyone starting from children to the elderly. When consumed, it creates a sense of happiness within. It is also a favourite offering to the gods. In fact, Lord Jagannath appeased Goddess Lakshmi by offering Rasagola. Sweets are deeply intertwined with Odisha’s culture and traditions, whether in festivals or weddings, where they hold a special place of honour. Here we bring you 10 authentic sweets that originated in Odisha.

Chhena Poda

Chhena poda means baked cheese in Odia. It is prepared by mixing cheese with semolina, sugar, cashews, and cardamom, and then baking it in a brass utensil lined with banana leaves, which was widely appreciated by people. Sweet maker Sudarshan Sahu, who runs a sweet shop near Kacheri Road in Dasapalla, Nayagarh district gets the credit for inventing this dish that is today adored by everyone. Through Chhena Poda, he was able to establish a unique identity in the district. Every year April 11th, Chhena Poda Diwas is celebrated in honour of Sudarshan Sahu.

Dhanu Muaan

In the history of Odisha, Dhanu Muaan holds a unique place. Especially during Dhanu Sankranti, Dhanu Muaan plays a pivotal role in the puja. Made with ‘khai’ from newly harvested paddy, jaggery from the season’s sugarcane crop, fried coconut slices, and ghee, it is seasoned with a mix of spices like pepper, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, and fennel. For making the Muaan, freshly popped ‘khai’ is tipped into melted jaggery (or sugar) that has been mixed with spices. The garnishing bits are added at this stage. The still-warm mixture is then either shaped into spheres or set into greased moulds to give them a fancier shape. Although there is no recorded history of the origin of this sweet, according to historians, Dhanu Muaan was initially popular in Ganjam district. During Dhanu Sankranti, it was prepared as an offering to the deities. From there, it spread to various states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Mathapuli

Mathapuli of Banapur in Khordha district is also very famous. Mathapuli holds a special place as an offering in the temples of Maa Bhagabati and Dakshinakali, the presiding deities of Banapur. It is as delightful to eat as it is attractive. Mathapuli is made from urad daal and soaked in jaggery syrup. To enhance its sweet aroma, ingredients like fennel seeds and cardamom are used. It is said that once you taste mathapuli, you are likely to crave more.

Rasagola

Among the various sweets available in Odisha, Rasagola is one of the most popular. People of all ages enjoy this sweet delicacy. It is made by mixing cheese and semolina with cardamom and shaping the mixture into small round balls. These balls are then cooked in sugar syrup until they puff up. According to historians in Odisha, the Rasagola originated in Puri as khira mohana, which later evolved into the Pahala Rasagola. It is mentioned that during the Niladri Bije ceremony, Lord Jagannath offers Rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi. Even today, Rasagola is offered to Goddess Lakshmi in the Jagannath Temple of Puri. In 2019, Odisha’s Rasagola received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Since 2015, Rasagola Diwas has been celebrated annually on Niladri Bije, the final day of the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival.

Rasabali

Kendrapara’s famous sweet Rasabali received the geographical indication (GI) tag October 3, 2023. Rasabali finds its roots in the ancient land of Odisha, where spirituality and cuisine have always been deeply interwoven. The sweet dish is closely connected to the Baladevjew Temple located in the town of Kendrapara. The demand for Rasabali is high during festivals and fairs. Rasabali is made from chhena (cottage cheese), ghee, milk, sugar, cardamom, and saffron. Initially, cheese is mixed with ghee, cardamom, and ground spices. The mixture is then shaped into small discs and fried in ghee. Then it is cooked in a saffron-infused milk syrup, giving it a distinctive red colour. This sweet, prepared in milk, is known for its rich and flavourful taste.

Mayurbhanj Guda Ladoo

Mayurbhanj’s Guda Ladoo boasts a unique flavour that has won hearts not only in Odisha but also in neighboring states like Jharkhand and West Bengal. This sweet is traditionally made from the beginning of Ratha Yatra until Makar Sankranti. According to local lore, its recipe originates from the royal kitchens of the Bhanja dynasty. The demand for Guda Ladoo peaks during the Ratha Yatra festival, when it is offered to the deities on the chariot and tossed to devotees as a blessing. The preparation process begins with grinding cardamom, nutmeg, and edible camphor, which are mixed with sugar syrup and cooked. Besan (gram flour) is fried in oil and then combined with the hot syrup, after which the mixture is shaped into laddus by hand. Currently, Guda Ladoo is priced at around ₹220 per kilogram. Its distinctive taste, along with the traditional methods used in its preparation, ensures it remains a beloved and wholesome treat.

Palua Laddu

The mere mention of Palua laddu is enough to make your mouth water. This traditional recipe, originating from Odisha’s Bhadrak district, has been cherished for about a hundred years. Unlike many other sweets that use just a few ingredients, palua laddu is crafted from 12 different ingredients. The key ingredients are palua (arrowroot), semolina, and flour, complemented by khua, cottage cheese, fennel seeds, baking soda, ginger, cashews, and raisins in precise amounts. Expert chefs meticulously prepare this delicacy. A kilogram of regular palua laddu is priced at Rs 320, while the special variety costs Rs 550 per kilogram.

Khasta Gaja

The famous khasta gaja from Balasore district enjoys a unique and widespread demand, not just within Odisha but across India and even abroad. This beloved sweet supports the livelihood of over 500 families in the district, with every local sweet shop offering it. Made from a blend of flour, fennel seeds, black cardamom, ghee, and sugar syrup, khasta gaja remains a perennial favourite. The process involves thoroughly mixing the flour, fennel seeds, and black cardamom, frying the dough in pure ghee, and then dipping it in hot sugar syrup. Once cooled, the gaja is ready to be sold. Priced at Rs 200 per kilogram, khasta gaja is often offered as a primary prasad to Lord Jagannath. It is believed that the chef’s skills, combined with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, ensure the gaja’s exceptional quality.

Kakara Pitha

Kakara Pitha holds a significant place in traditional Odia cuisine. It is commonly made during pujas, fasts, and festivals. Kakara pitha can be prepared using either flour or semolina and is often flavored with ingredients like coconut and chhena (cottage cheese). The preparation involves cooking the flour or semolina in warm water until it thickens, forming a dough-like mixture. This mixture is then shaped into small round or elongated pieces, often filled with grated coconut and cheese. The pieces are deep-fried in hot oil until golden brown, resulting in a crisp outer layer with a soft and tender inside. Kakara pitha is also a part of the offerings in Lord Jagannath’s Chappan Bhog (56 varieties of offerings).

Poda Pitha

Poda Pitha is a traditional Odia sweet made from a blend of rice flour, jaggery, and coconut. The preparation involves heating water and gradually mixing in the rice flour and jaggery to create a dough. Ingredients such as cashews, sesame seeds, and cardamom are added to the dough, which is then shaped into discs and placed in a large pan lined with banana leaves. The mixture is covered with a lid and cooked for about half an hour. Once done, the discs are cooled and cut into pieces. This sweet is commonly prepared in Odia households, especially during special occasions. It is also offered as prasad in the Jagannath Temple, particularly during the Rath Yatra when poda Pitha is made and offered to Lord Jagannath during His return journey to the temple. Over time, variations in the ingredients and preparation methods have emerged. Today, along with the traditional rice flour and jaggery, versions of poda pitha made with lentils, semolina, and various types of flour are also popular.