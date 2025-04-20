Bhubaneswar: Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who was chosen as the BJD president for the ninth time in a row, Saturday called upon party workers to expose the alleged false narrative of the ruling BJP.

BJD’s organisational election returning officer PK Deb announced 78-year-old Patnaik as the party president at the state council meeting held at its state headquarters, Sankha Bhawan. Addressing party leaders and workers after being named the BJD president, Patnaik said, “We conceded defeat in the last Assembly election by a narrow margin, even though our party got more votes. This is because we couldn’t effectively counter the false narrative (created by the BJP).

Creating a false narrative is the main strategy against the BJD. We should be aggressive in exposing this, especially on social media.” The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly also said, “We need to improve our social media presence. Technology should be used to tell the truth and the facts, and without technology, we cannot reach out to people.”

Patnaik has been the founding president of the regional party and was the lone candidate for the post. “Naveen Patnaik was elected as the BJD president unopposed,” Deb said. In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP, the BJD chief said, “No one should underestimate the organisational strength of our party.

The spirit of BJD workers remains very high. They are our real assets.” “I have full faith in BJD workers, brothers and sisters. They are the ones who will give a befitting reply to the propaganda.

They will spread the message of our service to every village and city of Odisha,” Patnaik said. The ruling BJP congratulated Patnaik on becoming the BJD president again and said that he should explain what he means by false narratives. We extend our best wishes to Naveen Babu.

Political people should remain prepared to counter all narratives. It’s good for democracy that the Opposition is trying to become stronger. But he should tell people what a false narrative is. One cannot level such allegations,” state BJP chief Manmohan Samal said.

PNN