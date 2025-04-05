Mumbai: Family and close friends from the Hindi movie industry, including Ashoke Pandit, Prem Chopra and others, paid their final respects to late actor Manoj Kumar at his residence here Saturday.

The veteran actor-filmmaker died Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He was 87.

A photo of a young Kumar was placed at the entrance of his building premises for everyone to offer their last respects.

An ambulance carrying mortal remains of Kumar decorated in tri-colour flowers left the actor’s residence at about 10:30 am for the funeral, to be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Juhu.

On Friday, veteran actors Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Farah Khan with her brother Sajid Khan, and others arrived at Kumar’s residence to offer their condolences.

Kumar was known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ among his fans for his roles in a series of patriotic films like Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim and Roti, Kapda aur Makaan, among others.

Born Harikrishan Goswami into a Punjabi Hindu family in Abbottabad town (Pakistan) in undivided India, Kumar’s family migrated to Delhi in 1947, the year of India’s Independence.

He completed his graduation from Delhi University’s Hindu College before shifting to Mumbai to pursue a career in movies.

Some of Kumar’s other notable movies included Himalaya Ki God Mein, Do Badan, Patthar Ke Sanam, Hariyali Aur Raasta, Kranti, and others.