Mumbai: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal, which also stars Indian actress Vaani Kapoor will not be allowed to release in India, according to sources from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.

This comes after the terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 tourists. The attack is tagged as one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. It occurred at Baisaran, a scenic meadow in Anantnag district accessible only by foot or pony.

Abir Gulaal, a romantic comedy, was supposed to hit the screens May 9. On April 1, the film’s trailer was released showcasing love and a lot of flirting.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy, it is slated for May 9 release.

The shooting for the upcoming entertainer commenced September 29 last year in the picturesque backdrop of London and was announced by production house Indian Stories. The film has been shot in the UK over October and November.

It was in 2014, when Fawad, one of Pakistan’s biggest stars, made his debut in Indian cinema with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat, a romantic comedy drama by Shashanka Ghosh. The film was loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. It also featured names such as Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aamir Raza Hussain.

He was then seen sharing screen space with actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons by Shakun Batra. His last big film with Bollywood was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.