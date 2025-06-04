Chhendipada: A female elephant was electrocuted Monday night after coming into contact with a solar-powered electric fence of a farmhouse at Nalia Sahi area of Dangapal forest beat, under Chhendipada forest range, in Angul district, Forest officials said.

According to initial findings, the elephant was electrocuted around 8pm after touching the solar fence surrounding a farmhouse owned by Sudam Pradhan.

Forest officials believe the animal died instantly from the shock. Officials noted that this is the first such incident in the district where a solar-powered fence caused the death of an elephant, prompting intensified inquiry by the Forest department.

Sources said a herd of 17 elephants had entered Dangapal village from a nearby protected forest area. The giants reportedly crossed an existing forest solar barrier and approached Sudam Pradhan’s farmhouse.

Another person, Pankaj Pradhan, had drawn a connection to his farmhouse. Around 8pm, one of the elephants—a 25-year-old female— came into direct contact with the high-voltage fence reportedly set up by Pankaj and died on the spot.

