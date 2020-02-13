BHUBANESWAR: The last and concluding day of Golden triangle International Film Festival witnessed screening of various national and international movies at Soochna Bhawan here Wednesday.

The first movie to be screened on the day an Iranain flick ‘Girls Don’t Cream’ which touches the issue of torture against women. Second in line was a Lebanse film ‘Void’.

Written by Georges Khabbaz, the film is directed by seven different directors, who are all graduates from Notre Dame University. The film was nominated as the Lebanese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards. It is based on the story of Six Lebanese women who await the return of men who have been missing since the civil war.

Other movies which enthralled cinephiles of the city are Kyunki Main Ladkithi?. Directed by debutant Pritha Das, the movie depicts the society’s behavior towards girl depicts how we behave with girl child in society.

Directed by Rakesh Rawat, Midnight Delhi explores many cruel midnights in the national capital. It shows a young man taking an auto to return home from work. He got on well along with the driver. However, the vehicle was suddenly stopped by another man who was just robbed of his scooter.

The auto driver takes pity on the victim and offers him a drop at the police station. As the conversation kicks ahead, the poor fellow gets offended and curses the driver. From there the whole thing turns upside down and the Auto guy sinks deeper and deeper into trouble one after another.

Along, there are entangled stories of other troubled souls, whose fates are sewn together, carrying all the possible version of truth; each version as real as the last one. This night will turn the lives of each and every one, as we see the harshness of reality taking its toll on them furthermore.

Priya Ranhan Sahoo, president, Golden triangle International Film Festival said, “This year, we saw great works from countries such as Italy, Iran and Lebanon. The festival wants to give chance to young filmmakers of the state to watch global movies and get the chance to learn.”

