Kendrapara: BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty has found himself in a controversy again. Proprietor of a flex print shop lodged an FIR against him at Kendrapara sadar police station Thursday, alleging that the MP failed to clear his arrears relating to printing of his campaign materials.

Smruti Ranjan Swain, a resident of Garapur, owner of Kali Mandir-based Baladevjew Ad Media (a flex print agency), lodged an FIR against Mohanty, stating that during 2019 general election, Mohanty allegedly prepared banners, posters, stickers, hoardings, van decorations, among others, at his shop. The total bill added up to Rs 32.56 lakh. Mohanty paid him Rs 20.55 lakh in cash, Rs 30,591 May 1, 2019 and Rs 25,370 cash June 19 2019. However, the remaining Rs 11.45 lakh is yet to be paid.

Though he has met him several times in this regard, the MP has not paid heed to his request, alleged Swain. When contacted, SP Niti Sekhar said an FIR has been lodged against Anubhav at sadar police station and police are looking into this.

In November, the MP had come to limelight as he allegedly misbehaved with a private TV channel reporter in public. Kendrapara police had filed a cognizable case against him.