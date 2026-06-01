Cuttack: A major fire broke out at the fish market near Press Chhak, Cuttack reducing large portions of the marketplace to ashes and causing property damage worth lakhs of rupees, officials said.

The blaze also spread to a nearby bank building, raising concerns among local residents and traders. Firefighting operations were underway for more than four hours as personnel struggled to bring the flames under control.

Authorities deployed a robotic firefighting machine to assist in dousing the fire. No casualties were reported immediately.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and an investigation is expected to be launched once the situation is fully brought under control.