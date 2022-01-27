Kiev: Five people were killed and five injured in firing by a serviceman of the Ukrainian National Guard at an aerospace factory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the interior ministry said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. local time (0100 GMT), and the attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle for unknown reasons and immediately fled the scene, Xinhua news agency reported.

A special police operation has been launched in Dnipropetrovsk and neighbouring regions to search for the suspect, local media said.

IANS