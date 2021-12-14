For the love of squirrels! An animal lover has built a miniature wildlife village in his back garden, especially for squirrels. Even better is the fact that it comes with an infinity pool and a Christmas cabin.

Paul Everitt, 38, spent an astonishing 18 months creating the incredible climbing frame village, which has 1.5m high platforms. It is even connected with a series of bridges, Metro reported.

While that was good enough, it’s topped by even spectacular features – an infinity pool and a mini Christmas cabin.

Paul used scrap bits of wood to make the structure. He even created a landing pad for pigeons to complete with the letter ‘P’ to land on.

The structure even has a tower, which Paul has dubbed “The Swingers Club”, which features an infinity pool made of Perspex, and a “Corn Tosser” feeding station that spins the squirrels around.

As well as the ten squirrels that visit daily, Paul has seen eight foxes and a badger, as well as numerous birds paying a visit to his animal-friendly structure.

“Prior to covid, I would travel a lot – I tended to do long journeys, kayaking in Alaska, Finland and Sweden, or cycling across continents. I lived in Canada for a bit, and I miss that wilderness as I’m used to bears and wolves coming up to me,” Paul was quoted as saying by Metro.

“With Covid hitting, I needed a project to take my mind off not being able to do that. It relaxes me as I don’t have a TV, so I just sit and watch the wildlife – it’s just a nice little hub,” he added.

Paul said that work started on the raised structure after he bought a three-bedroom bungalow in Grimsby, England, and began to clear its overgrown garden.

He said: “A house popped up in Grimsby, it was a bit of a steal, and I thought I’d work on that, with my background in plumbing and plastering. But I couldn’t help but notice there was an abundance of squirrels around in the back garden. The back garden was overrun as it had been left to ruin and nature had taken it back.”

He then spent 18 months crafting his creation, starting by creating a ‘squirrel superstructure’- a long platform with a slide that goes into a Perspex box filled with nuts and a rope swing.