Puri: Three foreign women have managed to breach the security around the Jagannath Temple here and climb one its watch tower. The video of their daring act has gone viral and the Puri district administration has been hauled up for the breach.

The administration had said a few days back that security measures have been beefed up keeping in view the huge number of devotees and visitors the temple attract during the tourist season. However, the foreigners have proved that the steps taken have not been adequate.

The women climbed up the watch tower located on the north-west corner of the temple and enjoyed the view. Someone else shot their video as they were coming down.

Earlier, eight Russian tourists were caught while shooting a video of the temple using a drone camera from the top of Emar mutt.

“In the recent past also several videos showing inner visuals of the temple have gone viral. It just shows that the 24-hour security measures have simply not been adequate enough. If it had been, how could these foreigners climb up the watch tower,” asked locals and activists.

PNN