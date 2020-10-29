Kalahandi: A forest guard of Sikerkupa forest division in Kalahandi district went missing from the forest for more than a week and is yet to be traced.

The forest guard has been identified as Suhag Ranjan Panda. On not being able to trace him, the other forest officials lodged an FIR with the police October 21.

According to forest officials Panda was last seen in Dhanbahali on the Kalahandi-Kandhamal border as he was discharging his duty in the forest area. Even though his duty time was over he didn’t return from the forest.

The family members then informed the forest officials in this regard. When the forest officials failed to find Panda from the forest even after rigorous search operation, they informed the police officials of Narla police station. The police officials registered a missing complaint in this regard and investigation is underway.

PNN