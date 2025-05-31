Bhubaneswar: Police Saturday recovered the half-burnt body of a forest department official under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

The deceased was identified as Sishir Sahu, a forester in Sarankul Pancharida range of Nayagarh district. The deceased’s wife also sustained burn injuries while their son Abhisek remains unharmed in the fire incident at their house in Baramasidanda area of the district, the police said.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred Friday night when deceased Sishir, wife Namita and son Abhisek were present at home.

While Namita is admitted to the hospital for treatment, the police are questioning Abhisek on how the fire erupted in their house. Some household articles including a two-wheeler were also gutted in the fire.

Meanwhile, Sisir’s elder brother Sarat Sahu in a police complaint alleged that his brother was burnt alive by his wife and son over an extramarital affair.

“We are probing all angles of the case. Our senior police officers are investigating the incident with the help of the scientific team,” Nayagarh ASP Subhas Panda told reporters.

The police said a team of fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flame. They recovered the half-charred body of Sahu who was trapped inside the house.

The police were also looking into the possibility of self-immolation or deliberate arson.