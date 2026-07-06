Puri: Heritage and cultural organisation Puri Parampara Suraksya Mancha has appealed to devotees and authorities to address what it describes as sensitive issues related to dance performances during Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra.

The organisation has launched a campaign seeking permanent reforms to preserve the sanctity and age-old traditions of the world-famous festival, while urging devotees and like-minded organisations to extend their support.

According to the organisation, Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra is a sacred religious procession attended by millions of devotees seeking the deity’s blessings.

However, it alleged that some dance troupes and performers are using the occasion for commercial promotion by performing within the security cordon and attracting extensive media coverage.

Such performances, it claimed, distract devotees from worship and dilute the festival’s spiritual atmosphere.

The organisation also expressed concern that the presence of numerous performers inside the restricted security zone adds to crowd congestion, increasing the risk of accidents or stampedes.

It questioned why officially permitted cultural performances could not instead be held outside the security cordon along the Grand Road (Bada Danda).

The organisation said it has launched a public awareness campaign to preserve Jagannath traditions and safeguard the sanctity of Rath Yatra rituals.

It appealed to devotees, cultural organisations and the administration to support the initiative, expressing hope that sustained public participation would lead to meaningful and lasting reforms.