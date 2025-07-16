Sonepur: Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ballabh Ksheti, 45, ex- sarpanch and husband of Gajabandha panchayat sarpanch Basanti Ksheti, police said Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Jogeswar Bhue, 42, of Brahmanipali; Gobinda Behera, 26, of Pandarapali; Dhananjay Pashayat, 40, and Hrusikesh Bagarti, 54, of Gajabandha.

They were produced in the JMFC Court and remanded to the Sonepur Sub-Jail after their bail pleas were denied.

Police said Ballabh was returning home to Kendupali around 10pm July 10 when he was ambushed and attacked with sharp weapons by a group of men at a place about 2 km from Gajabandha.

He was rushed to Dunguripali hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The murder was allegedly the fallout of a land dispute between Ballabh and Bhue, and prior enmity over panchayat contract works with the other accused.

A case was registered at Rampur police station based on a complaint filed by the victim’s younger brother.

Subarnapur SP Narayan Nayak said the accused confessed to the crime. A motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized.

Further investigation is ongoing, and police may seek remand of the accused for detailed questioning, the SP said.

