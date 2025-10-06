London: Four Indian nationals were killed in a road accident in southern Italy’s Matera city, according to the Indian Embassy in Rome.

The victims were in a seven-seater Renault Scenic with six other people, which collided with a truck in the municipality of Scanzano Jonico in Matera city on the Agri Valley Saturday, Italian news agency ANSA reported Sunday.

It identified the victims as Kumar Manoj, 34, Singh Surjit, 33, Singh Harwinder, 31, and Singh Jaskaran, 20.

“The Embassy of India deeply condoles the tragic death of four Indian nationals in a road accident in Matera in southern Italy,” the Indian embassy posted on social media.

“We are in contact with the local Italian authorities to obtain details. Embassy will provide all possible consular assistance to the concerned families,” the mission added.

Five injured people were transferred to the hospital in Policoro (Matera), the sixth, and the most serious, to the San Carlo Hospital in Potenza, ANSA reported.

The driver of the truck remained unharmed.

The Matera Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the accident.