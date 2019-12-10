New Delhi: Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm Tuesday launched ‘X-Pro3’ mirrorless digital camera at a starting price of Rs 1,55,999 in India.

“With an intent to further grow the photography industry in India, we always strive to introduce technology that reinforces our capabilities, while allowing our consumers to effortlessly click and share. With the launch of X-Pro3, we aim to enable photography enthusiasts to explore limitless possibilities in the photography world.”

According to the company, the X-Pro3 is the first digital camera to use strong yet lightweight titanium to achieve advanced portability and durability, making it easier than ever to enjoy photography with premium image quality.

It comes with back-illuminated 26.1MP ‘X-Trans’ CMOS 4’ sensor and ‘X-Processor 4’ image processor engine that ensures the right level of performance and image quality to the user.

Adding to these features, X-Pro3 has the ‘Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder’, the world’s only viewfinder that can be switched between optical viewfinder (OVF) and electronic viewfinder (EVF).

The new camera comes with Fujifilm’s unique Film Simulation function with the new ‘CLASSIC Neg’ mode, which simulates colour negative film traditionally chosen for snapshots of day-to-day scenes, so that users can enjoy high-quality photo with versatile tonal variations.