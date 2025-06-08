If you’re having a rough day, this viral video might just be the dose of laughter you need.

Shared widely on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), the video features a monkey reacting in the most unexpected—and hilarious—ways.

In the first clip, someone sneaks up behind the monkey and gives it a cheeky pat on the head. What happens next? The monkey whips around and chases after the prankster! And not in a cute way—this monkey means business.

Another part of the video shows someone pretending to offer food to the monkey. But just when the monkey reaches for it, the person pulls the food back. Classic prank. But the monkey isn’t amused. It lets out an angry cry—and in some cases, it even throws the food away in frustration. Mood!

The funniest bit? A monkey in a zoo copying the dance moves of a visitor. It watches the person sway and then hilariously tries to mimic the same step, turning the moment into pure internet gold.

Watch the viral video:

The viral video has already racked up lakhs of views and thousands of likes. People can’t stop watching—and rewatching—the monkey’s priceless expressions.

Animals being adorable is nothing new. But when one starts acting like a moody, funny little human? That’s the kind of content the internet lives for.

PNN