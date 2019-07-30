Athamallik: Gandhi Park, the most sough-after destination for public amusement and beautification, can no longer draw crowd even on weekends. This park is found at the entry point of Bhubaneswar.

The park which is situated 30 metres from Athamallik NAC office, has been the favourite spot for morning walkers, joggers and local residents, is no longer used for the above-mentioned purposes.

Now, the park has virtually turned into a jungle with wild bushes and creepers. The sprinklers are also left defunct. The construction work on a drinking water project at a cost of Rs 2.85 lakh is moving at a snail’s pace too.

Local people alleged that the park is yet to be illuminated for which antisocial elements have captured it. These days, buses and auto rickshaws are also seen parking their vehicles around the park. These misuse is being properly looked after as the administration is turning a blind eye to the menace, resident further said.

Local people also alleged that a private organisation has its chips heaped by the boundary wall of the park, causing damage to the wall.

They urged the administration to take steps to bring back the lost glory of the park.

When contacted, sub collector and NAC administrator Subash Chandra Ray said fund has already been allocated for the facelift of the park. “The work will soon begin,” he said. Regarding the private organisation causing damage to the park, he said they were yet to get any complaint in this regard. Once a complaint is lodged, action would be taken against the offenders.