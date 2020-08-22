Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi commenced Saturday, and celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Madhuri Dixit posted wishes for fans, friends and followers on social media.

Several stars including Mahesh Babu, Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza urged for an eco-friendly festival.

Here’s what they have to say:

Amitabh Bachchan: “Ganapati Bappa Moreya.”

Akshay Kumar: “#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Priyanka Chopra: “Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us. #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Kajol: “This year, we need the ‘Dukh Harta’ to take away our problems and bless us with better times… Wishing safety and peace for all. #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Ajay Devgn: “Ganpati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Allu Arjun: “Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to you and your family . Love . #allufamily.”

Mahesh Babu: “?Wishing you all a happy #GaneshChaturthi!! A humble request to all of you to switch to eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis. Happiness and prosperity always.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran: “Happy #GaneshChathurthi #StaySafe.”

Ram Charan: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!. Happy birthday Dad.”

Rajkummar Rao: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Sending prayers and peace. Home made Ganpati with wheat flour and turmeric. It’s such an amazing feeling to make our own Ganpati at home this year.”

Madhuri Dixit Nene: “Bappa’s arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I’m remembering moments from previous years’ celebrations with friends, family and on sets. Wish you all a very blessed #GaneshChaturthi. Celebrate responsibly and stay safe.”

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया ✨

Abhishek Bachchan: “Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha bless you all with happiness and success.”

Nimrat Kaur: “Today more than ever, seeking and praying for Ganpati’s blessings. May his light and love move all obstacles and suffering of this world far away and into the shadows. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi all #GanpatiBappaMorya #HappyGaneshChaturthi #EcoFriendlyGanpati.”

Ranvir Shorey: “Ganpati Bappa Morya! #HappyGaneshChaturthi, all!”

Juhi Chawla: “May lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good fortune and wisdom and remove all obstacles #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Sidharth Malhotra: “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home this year to make sure of the safety of my loved ones. All of you too stay safe and celebrate responsibly! #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Dia Mirza: “In a way, Visarjan reflects nature’s life cycle, while it should be one of the most eco friendly events in India, it has become something else altogether. This Ganpati, take a moment to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable. Hope you all have joyous and safe festivities Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Tisca Chopra: “To new realities and new ways to being but most importantly to a new beginning that we all seek .. a healthful new world #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Diana Penty: “May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone. #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Armaan Malik: “#HappyGaneshChaturthi to everyone. Lots of love.”

Karan Johar: “May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil….may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love…please stay safe.”