Bhubaneswar: Ganesh puja was celebrated in Odisha Saturday amid religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Revellers took to pandal hopping in the city with vigour on Ganesh Chaturthi, while several educational institutions were decked up on the occasion.

Around 50 dazzling puja marquees across the state’s capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack created a festive mood.

The Ganesh puja was also celebrated in a big way in Jatani, Berhampur, Talcher and several other places in the state.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik visited community pujas and conveyed his best wishes to people on the occasion.

He was greeted by the people at the community pujas.

The Ganesh puja is held on the fourth day of the Sukla Pakshya in the Odia month of Bhadraba when the people worship Lord Ganesh as ‘Bigha Nasak’ (destroyer of all evils) and pray for prosperity.

In Cuttack, idols were made up of eco-friendly materials and would be immersed after a procession September 17.

The immersion procession will be completely free from noise and liquor consumption as per the guidelines of the police commissionerate.

The police have also asked the puja committees to install CCTV cameras in and around the marquees and deploy volunteers.

